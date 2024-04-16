Rosedale confirmed as Beckett League champions after The Valley’s defeat at Kirkdale United

Roedale have been crowned as the newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One champions.

For The Dalesmen it’s their first championship achievement since they last won the honour in 1975.

Kirkdale took an early lead through a Valley own goal, Valley coming back with a penalty when Raf Jackow was taken down in the box and dispatched the spot-kick.

Euan Surgenor would ultimately score the winner.

Heslerton lost their Panasonic Cup semi-final at Goldsborough

Brandon Smith was the man of the match for Kirkdale and Ronan Ohanrahan was the star man for Valley.

Newly-crowned Rosedale celebrated their title win with a 6-0 Scarborough FA Junior Cup semi-final success at home to Snainton.

The Rosedale scorers were James Dunn, Ryan Hewison, Alastair Wilkinson, James Smith, sub Dave Wilkinson and an own goal.

They will face Wombleton Wanderers after their 4-1 home victory against second division Goal Sports in the other semi-final.

Roesdale's Ryan Hewison

Time and impending games for Amotherby & Swinton, Wombleton Wanderers and The Valley will determine who finishes as the runners-up.

Bagby & Balk, basement club for much of the season, will make a return to Division Two.

Amotherby currently wait patiently to see who they face in the Ryedale Hospital Cup final, the victors of either Goal Sports or Wombleton.

Division Two has Whitby Fishermen’s Academy already promoted with fellow Whitby side Goldsborough and Goal Sports, games to play dependent, both with the possibility of taking top spot.

Much will be resting on their head to head fixture at Whitby on April 27.

Jake Hambley’s second-half goal earned Lealholm Reserves a 1-1 home draw against Ryedale on Saturday.

Luke Dixon had put the Pickering-based side in front in the first half.

Adam Entwistle’s 75th-minute goal earned Goldsborough a place in the Panasonic Cup final against Goal Sports, as they earned a 1-0 home triumph against Heslerton on Saturday.

On to the end of season cup competitions, with both Rosedale and Amotherby & Swinton confirmed top four finishers in Division One, they wait to see which two sides will join them to compete for The Victory Cup.

The rest of the Beckett League will vie for The Marisa Trophy with Fishermen’s Academy, Heslerton, Goldsborough, Lealholm Reserves, Ryedale Sports and Kirkdale United all having made their way through to the quarter-final stage.

Again, who will join them will be influenced by the final top four standings in Division One.

Ben Thompson and man of the match Liam Welburn were on target in Ryedale’s Division Two 2-0 success at Sinnington on Wednesday evening.

A Ben Watson double fired Goldsborough to a 2-1 home win against Goal Sports in the Marisa Trophy first round.