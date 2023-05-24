Rosedale sink Amotherby & Swinton in Beckett League Victory Cup final shootout

Rosedale claimed the Victory Cup final win against Amotherby & Swinton.

Last Wednesday saw the final of the Beckett League’s Victory Cup, the competition contested by the top four finishers in Division One.

This year, going head to head were second-placed Amotherby & Swinton and fourth-placed Rosedale.

Amotherby & Swinton had been handed a bye into the final as Division One champions Ayton conceded their semi-final, while Rosedale defeated Snainton 6-4 in a thrilling encounter.

Dave Wilkinson banged in a hat-trick for visitors Dale, with James Dunn and Ryan Hewison also on target, with an own goal completing the scoring for the away team.

Held at Kirkbymoorside Recreation Ground the game would see Amotherby & Swinton take the lead through Macauley Lacey after 30 minutes.

Just into the second half and Shawn Spozio drew Rosedale level, tapping home from close-range after a Josh Butler cross had not been dealt with.

Abbey then gained the ascendancy with Ryan Hewison, James Kellett and Butler spurring good opportunities.

A second goal would arrive though after great work from James Dunn, who fed Jonathan Seller whose first time cross found Butler to finish with his 20th goal of the campaign.

Amotherby would though punish Rosedale with an equaliser in added time, a fine header from Al Goforth, reacting quickest from the corner.

Rosedale would however end triumphant as they won the penalty shootout 4-3.

Though Butler’s effort was saved by Amotherby keeper Victor Kovacs, Aidan Taylor, Hewison, Spozio and keeper Adam Durrant were successful from 12 yards.

The man of the match for the Victory Cup winners was Billy Sullivan.