Ruby Isherwood shines as City of York Girls Football League leaders Scarborough Ladies Under-14s net victory at Holme

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s won 4-1 at Holme Rovers to stay top of the league table.

Last time out Rovers were convincing winners so Boro went into the game ready for the challenge and looking for the three points.

Scarborough started the game the stronger of the two teams, playing some neat football, and it didn't take long for a superb strike from Pippa Wedge to open the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sienna Williams then opened her scoring campaign with another fantastic strike from outside the box making it 2-0 to Boro at half-time.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s won 10-2 at home to Ripon City Panthers.

The visitors continued the pressure when Wedge notched her second, making it 3-0. Layla Bint added to her tally for the season with a fantastic solo run and great finish.

Scarborough conceded with the final kick of the game but the win means Boro remain on top of the league.

The girl of the game was decided by the parents, who selected Ruby Isherwood, who was part of a great team display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s romped to a 10-2 win against Ripon at the Flamingo Land Stadium to boost their title push.

Boro dominated from the start and Lucy Fairbank opened the score after three minutes after Lucy Webster released her down the right hand side, Fairbank cut in to the edge of the box and beat the keeper with a good strike.

Jorji Crawford pressurised the Ripon defence winning back a left sided throw in, passing the ball into the middle of the area for Lucy Webster to strike goal after 12 minutes.

On 22 minutes Lucy Fairbank made a strong solo run from halfway making it 3 for Scarborough Ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A right-sided corner was half cleared only for Lucy Tighe to fire it into the net after 25 minutes and a break in the 43rd minute saw Fairbank get her first-half hat-trick.

Brilliant teamwork and link play in the 46th minute saw Phoebe Philps pass to Amelia Breckon clear on the right, a perfect cross to Webster who scored with a well-taken volley.

A long ball chased by Ripon gave them a goal after 49 minutes but Scarborough scored again in the 51st when Breckon fired a beautifully taken shot at the edge of the box the ball just kissing the underneath of the crossbar.

Another Breckon goal in the 57th minute came after a cross from Crawford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A left-sided corner four minutes later had Tighe stooping down to her knees to head the ball in and a lovely strike from Philps in the 65th minute saw the hosts make it into double figures.

Positional changes to alter play were made and Ripon scored a second in the 87th minute.

It proved to be a very difficult decision for Player of the Match as they all played magnificently, but Breckon just edged it.