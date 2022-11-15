Heslerton Under-14s, in blue, take on Seamer

Chester Driver and Frankie Olver got their names onto the scoresheet for the home side.

Heslerton’s defence was tested by the visitors on the counter attacks.

Rupert Bentley picked up Man of the Match for his efforts in defence and work rate.

Heslerton Under-16s in action against Stamford Bridge (bluie kit)

Another Luke Allardice long-range free-kick and a strike from Oscar Troop weren't enough for the Heslerton Under-14 Hedgehogs against a very strong and impressive Seamer team.

Troop got the Parents’ Players of the match award with defender Kian Sefton getting the manager’s award.

A patched-up depleted Heslerton Under-16s team travelled to high-flying Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the York & District Youth League.

The home side took an early two-goal lead before Harry Thompson capitalised on a mistake at the back to pull a goal back all within the first 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford scored again to go into the break 3-1 up.

The second half saw Heslerton dig deep and ride a barrage of Stamford attacks with the home side only adding one more before the final whistle.