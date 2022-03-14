Cayton, pink kit, defeated Goal Sports 4-0 on Friday nighr

Valley dominated the early stages with Raf Jackow heading over from close-range and efforts from Harry Ward and George Walmsley being saved.

But it was Newlands who opened the scoring through Tristan Mustoe after fine work down the right by Brad Rowley, Valley goalkeeper Mark McNulty misjudging the ball and it went in.

In the second half Valley came out of the blocks strongly and Tyson Stubbings equalised after a fine team move, assisted by Ward.

Valley then came close a few times, Sam Westmoreland having an effort cleared off the line.

Newlands' Ryan Link then scored from a corner in the 80th minute and despite late Valley pressure held on.

Newlands manager Dan Sheader said: "Left-back Ryan Collings and Scott Wilson came in and did well this week as did Shane Hammond at centre-back. I think on the day we edged it."

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "I thought the lads grafted hard and played great football and were unlucky, good luck to Dan Sheader and his side in next round.

"The man of the match for Valley was shared between George Walmsley and Tyson Stubbings."

Trafalgar v Roscoes Bar was called off as the latter could not raise a side.

Cayton Corinthians secured a 4-0 home win against Goal Sports at Pindar on Friday evening.

A determined defensive approach by Goal Sports made it tough for Cayton to break through, but striker Si Coupland eventually broke the dead lock 20 minutes in after great work from Callum O'Keefe.

A superb free-kick from Brad Atkinson made it 2-0 going into the break.

The second half was a similar story and it was Goal Sports who were the better team, keeping and passing the ball well. While they weren't perhaps a threat in the final third it still frustrated the Corinthians.

Substitutes Brandon Clayton and Tyler Beck made an instant impact on the wings for Cayton and Atkinson notched his second from a Beck cross to put the game beyond reach before Coupland also bagged his second to make it 4-0.

Cayton player-manager Steven Frederiksen said: "Scott Davison was Cayton's man of the match in the middle of the park.

"The Goal Sports keeper had an excellent game - while the 4-0 scoreline is harsh on Goal Sports' second-half performance, their keeper made three or four great saves to prevent a higher deficit."

Goal Sports player-boss Mark Plumpton said: "We competed well in the second half after a really poor showing in the first.