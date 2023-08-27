Ryan Thompson and Sam Calvert hit top form in Staithes Athletic Premier Division victories

Lealholm have had a tough start to life in the Premier Division.

​Man of the match Ryan Thompson and Sam Calvert bagged a brace of goals apiece to secure the win for the villagers in the seven-goal thriller.

Staithes had earned an excellent 3-1 home success against Redcar Athletic Reserves on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson put the home side ahead after only 16 minutes and Staithes doubled their lead three minutes into the second half through Calvert.

Whitby Fishermen return to action this weekend.

The latter sealed the win in the 65th minute with his second goal of the game, a Redcar consolation coming from James Skull on 77 minutes.

Staithes will be in action again tomorrow when they head to Darlington United.

​Lealholm suffered a 4-0 defeat on the road at Boro Rangers U23 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lealholm also slipped to a 5-2 loss at Cleveland FC on Wednesday evening.

The hosts went ahead early on through goals from Patrick Kieran and Jack Robinson, Carl Gray halving the deficit for the Tigers on 25 minutes.

Eleven minutes before the break Chris Garbutt restored the home side’s two-goal lead.

Gray made it 3-2 seven minutes into the second half, but any hopes of a Lealholm comeback was quashed by a red card for Callum Brundle five minutes later, Bilal Shelmani and sub Aiden Lucas scoring one goal apiece to secure the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lealholm will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to Redcar Athletic Reserves.

Fishburn Park return to action on Saturday at Cleveland FC, Whitby Fishermen’s Society will entertain Stokesley SC this Saturday.

Goldsborough FC kick off their newitts.com Beckett Football League second division campaign this Saturday at home to Slingsby United, 2pm kick-off.

Fishburn Park Academy, who were due to kick off their season against Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy on Wednesday evening, play host to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Fishermen’s Academy team entertain Ryedale Sports Club while newcomers Lealholm Reserves make the trip to Heslerton in their first-ever match in the league.

On Wednesday, September 6, Goldsborough entertain Whitby Fishermen’s Academy and Lealholm Reserves host Fishburn Park Academy.