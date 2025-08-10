Salam double steers Bridlington Town to 2-0 opening-day win at home to Ashington

Brid forward Michael Coulson tries to block an Ashington clearance. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town began their NPL East campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ashington AFC on Saturday, much to the delight of head coach Mike Thompson.

Kasper Williams was named in the starting line-up, making his league debut after signing on a season-long loan from Doncaster Rovers.

With a first half that offered little opportunities for either side, it took around 25 minutes for a shot on goal, and it was the home side that tried their luck, Will Annan whipped in a cross which found Jake Day who was able to get a head onto the ball as it fell to Michael Coulson, however his volley was blocked by the Ashington defender.

That’s about as exciting the first half got, as both sides tried to figure each out, although the Seasiders were able to create some good link-up play in the midfield.

Brid Town sub Charlie Dunkerley gets stuck in against Ashington. Photo by TCF Photography

However, an Ahmed Salam brace in the second half sealed the three points for the Seasiders in front of a with a 401-strong crowd at the Mounting Systems Stadium backing the Seasiders through the game.

Bridlington looked far more threatening in the second period and pushing on attack, a free-kick was awarded when Ahmed Salam’s attempt was spilled by Matthew Alexander, the ball went to Casey Stewart, but his weak shot was wide of the post

Chances were aplenty for the home side as they began to take control and dominate in attack in midfield, with the crowd in good voice it was Salam again to try his luck but no reward for his efforts.

Moments later Salam broke the deadlock when he pulled himself back to the edge of the box, and then tried his luck, his shot rolling into the bottom corner of the Ashington goal.

Ashington get to grips with Town forward Jake Day. Photo by TCF Photography

Salam then doubled the advantage, when Alex Markham beat his man, with neat pass to Salam, who made several turns past defenders before firing his shot into the top corner.

As the game entered stoppage-time Annan also tried his luck from distance, but it was deflected for a corner.

Ashington pushed to reduce the deficit, but the Seasiders defence held firm to deny any collier’s threat.

Thompson said: “I think we carried on our second half from Knaresborough in the FA Cup.

"It’s another clean sheet which is really pleasing. It took us a bit of time to figure out their shape, once we did we knew what we could produce.”