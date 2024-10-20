Sam Leverett’s spot-kick earns a home victory for Bridlington Town against Dunston

Bridlington Town earned a 1-0 home win against Dunston on Saturday. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridlington Town built upon the previous week’s 1-0 victory at Garforth, keeping another clean sheet with a 1-0 win at Dunston in NPL East.

Manager Denny Ingram was delighted with his side's first three points at home this season. He said: “Firstly I’m absolutely delighted with another clean sheet. Going forward they’re a real threat, so to keep a clean sheet is incredible.”

It was an uneventful start, Sebastian Malkowski getting a fingertip to Scott Robson’s header, pushing the ball behind for a corner, writes Ben Edwards.

On 22 minutes, Michael Coulson was tripped inside the 18-yard box while attempting a shot, with referee Matthew East pointing to the spot. Sam Leverett took the penalty, sending keeper Daniel Lowson the wrong way with a composed finish into the right-hand side.

Malkowski then stood up one-on-one with Scott Robson at a tight angle. From the resulting corner, Dunston skipper Michael Pearson rose highest, but headed off target. Scott Robson continued to look dangerous for the visitors as he scuffed an effort wide.

Town had a great chance to double their lead five minutes before the interval. Sam Leverett played a nice ball down the line to Nathan Dyer, who drove forward and laid the ball off to Coulson, but he curled it over.

Ingram said: “As daft as it sounds, we probably could’ve been more comfortable.”

After a first half where Brid had the majority of the chances, Dunston came into their own after the break but it was Town who had the opening opportunities.

Danny Earl drove into the penalty area, forcing a save out of Lowson at the near post. A minute later, the Brid number 9 headed into the arms of the Dunston shot stopper. Jonathon Chrisp attempted a daisycutter from 20 yards for Dunston, but it was comfortably wide of the right post.

Just after the hour mark, Dale Pearson whipped a free-kick around the wall, but around the left post. In search of a leveller, Dunston pressure continued as Harvey Neary cut inside from the right, but his left footed effort was tame.

Brid still had an outball through Earl, who beat two men on the right flank before his sweeping shot was saved. Moments later, he played the ball back to sub Harvey Cribb, who fired well over from 20 yards.

Whilst Dunston gave it everything, they were unable to create more clear-cut chances, with Ingram’s side claiming another crucial three points.