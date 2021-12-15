Fishburn Park, green kit, saw off Bedale

Andrew Menzies and Nathan Storr also notched for the hosts, who complete their year with a trip to Boro Rangers on Saturday.

Staithes Athletic suffered a 2-0 loss on the road at BEADS in their final match of 2021.

Lealholm dug deep for 3-3 draw at Loftus in their First Division East clash.

Whitby Fishermen, blue kit, will look to bounce back this weekend

Jaime Nicholson notched after only seven minutes and Will Stewart-Cross a minute before the break to put the villagers 2-1 up.

Loftus fought back and it took a goal from super-sub Brad Lewis to earn the Tigers a point.

Lealholm host Redcar Reserves this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society slipped to a 3-0 loss at South Park Rangers.

The Fishermen will aim to gain revenge when they entertain Rangers this weekend.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy claimed a superb 3-1 home win against Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division Two leaders Ryedale Reserves.

Ryedale took the lead after four minutes, Dave Thompson slotting home a penalty-kick.

The second half saw the Fishermen have the wind and slope advantage.

Early in the second half man of the match David Willison equalised and they took the lead through a long-range effort by Lewis Coultas, who then scored a second goal to seal a vital victory.

Goldsborough United claimed a 2-0 home win against Union Rovers in the Ryedale Hospital Cup second round.

Returning United keeper Pete Diaz-Thomson showed good handling on a number of crosses.

In Union’s best early chance Diaz-Thomson was out quickly to make the first block, the ball fell kindly twice for the forward whose first effort was blocked by Nath Smurthwaite, before Ryan Roe somehow got a foot to the second to superbly block on the line.

At the other end captain Ben Watson was sent through by a lovely ball from Roe, his early effort falling wide of the post.

On the stroke of half-time a partly cleared corner fell to Si Taylor whose goal-bound shot glanced off his head over the bar.

In the second half Goldsborough began to gain control, tireless work from man of the match Phil Spencer, Ben Duell and Dom Ingham kept Rovers on the back foot.

A throw-in on the left was then sent into the box by Spencer, and Watson held his man off before swivelling and firing into the roof of the net to put Goldsborough ahead.

Taylor was causing problems down the left, and Roe and Ingham were linking up well on the right.