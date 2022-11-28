Sam Ward fires Seamer Sports to shock derby win against Ayton in Junior Cup
Seamer Sports pulled off a shock 4-2 derby win at home to Beckett League Division One title-chasers Ayton in the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.
Veteran Alex Hamilton put Ayton ahead.
Seamer equalised when Harley Adams floated an excellent corner to the back post where Sam Ward was well-placed to score the all-important equaliser with a fine header.
The hosts went ahead when Ward dribbled the ball down the wing and his cross and found Gary Lawton who controlled the ball superbly and smashed it into the back of the Ayton goal.
Most Popular
Seamer’s third goal was scored by Ward when he capitalised on a defensive error.
Seamer’s fourth goal was again a Ayton defensive error allowing Ward to pounce on and set up former Ayton ace Chris Stubbings to score.
Ayton scored a late second goal through Nicko Dunn.
Man of the Match winners were Dunn (Ayton) and Ward (Seamer), and the hosts also had impressive displays by Joe Tiffany, Jayden Cordukes, and former Pickering Town favourite Tommy Adams.
In the Scarborough & District Football League, Itis Itis Rovers romped to a 7-1 victory on the road at a depleted West Pier.
After Dec Richardson had given Pier an early lead Josh Fergus led the comeback for Rovers with a hat-trick while player-boss Mike Barker and Sam Pickard netted braces and Curt Ireland also notched.
Centre-back Cameron Brown was he man of the match for Itis Itis, with Max McNiven the star man for Pier.