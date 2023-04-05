Sarah Brennan sparkles as Scarborough Ladies Under-16s close in on title triumph

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s close in on title triumph

Boro took the lead after only 10 seconds from kick-off with a sweeping passing move resulting in a cross from Lil Scott that hit the post and the home keeper fumbled into the net,

The visitors soon made it 2-0 with a clinical finish from striker Kelsey McGough and the third and fourth was soon added by fellow striker Lucy Fairbank taking the half-time scoreline to 4-0.

Boro were in complete control creating chance after chance and further goals were added by midfielder Lexie Daubney heading in after a corner and the goal of the game was scored by midfielder Scott who hit a superb curling 25-yard effort.

The whole team put in a fabulous performance, keeper Lucy Webster handled brilliantly while defenders Bailey Orrells, Phoebe Philps and Lorna Harris-Lord were magnificent all match.

Midfielders Libby Coggins, Amelia Breckon, Sarah Brennan, Daubney and Scott were in control while attackers Fairbank and McGough were causing havoc in the home defence.

The Scarborough player of the match was Sarah Brennan who worked tirelessly for the full 80 minutes.

A fantastic performance from Heslerton Heroes Under-13s gave them the victory over a very spirited Scholes Park team.

A hat-trick from Archie Pilmoor and a brace from Keane Welburn gave Heroes the win.