Scarborough Ladies Under-16s put in a determined display in a 5-0 home City of York Girls Football League loss to a strong Fulford side at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday morning.

The hosts played some great football in the first half but trailed by four goals, after the break Boro dug deep in wet and windy conditions to concede just one more goal.

This was an excellent achievement with a weakened squad and ending up with 10 players due to an injury to Girl of the Game Sarah Dicks, the latter and Ruby Birley having Boro’s best scoring chances.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s stay top of the table after a 3-1 win at Ripon City.

Boro were on top most of the first half but were denied on numerous occasions by City’s keeper and the woodwork. The second half saw Boro dominate, eventually scoring as Lucy Fairbank finished off a fine through ball from Jorji Crawford.

Against the rum of play Boro conceded but a further Fairbank finish and a 30-yard pile driver from Lexi Daubney completed the victory.

Heslerton Huskies Under-11s shone against Filey Holt at Sand Lane.

Holt found themselves 2-0 up despite fantastic defending and keeping from the Huskies however Oliver Hiscock pulled one back with the assist coming from Jack Lyon.

Holt extended their lead at the start of the second half but Huskies kept battling away.