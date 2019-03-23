SATURDAY DIV 1: Champs Edgehill fight back to sink West Pier

Saturday League Division One champions completed an unbeaten season with a 4-2 home win against last year's winners West Pier.

Pier took the lead on 15 minutes through a stunning volley from Martin Cooper, but five minutes later Tyson Stubbings went one-on-one with Pier keeper Chris Ferrey, faked a shot and rounded Ferrey to level for the home side.

Edgehill man of the match Jamie Patterson closes down Pier's Sam Garnett

Cooper had the ideal chance to restore Pier's lead five minutes later from the penalty spot but he fired his spot-kick, awarded for a handball by Kurt Henderson, wide, Edgehill taking the lead through a superb 30-yard lob by Robbie Scarborough before half-time.

A great finish from Richie Barker made it 2-2 on 69 minutes but two more Stubbings goals, the first from 30 yards and the second after fine work from Jackson Jowett, sealed his hat-trick and the win, as well as an unbeaten campaign, for Steven Clegg's troops.

Man of the match for Edgehill was Jamie Patterson, who was instrumental in the workrate of the hosts and set the tone throughout the match.

Pier boss Andy Spivey said: "We didn't play well, but Edgehill fully deserved to win and congratulations to them on an outstanding season, They have dominated from the first game to the last."

Itis Itis Rovers earned a 6-4 home win against Sherburn.

The Rovers scorers were Jack Ramos (2), Sam Pickard, Luke Jones, Ryan Matson and a Paul Mills own goal.

Man of the match for Itis Itis was midfielder Jones.

Sherburn's first goal was a great strike by Harry Ward to make it 1-1, then stand-in striker Ross Flinton chipped in adeptly to make it 2-2.

The third goal was a brilliant lob by Adam Spaven, youngster Ryan Lamb smashing a shot in from 30 yards into the top corner to make it 5-4.

This was the final match in charge of the villagers for Andy Adamson, who said: "The scoreliine could have been worse had it not been for some superb stops by 16-year-old Kirby Beal in the second half.

"Will Hutchison and Paul Mills shared the man of the match award with a brilliant combined display at centre-half."

Hunmanby United and Seamer shared the points after a 1-1 draw at Sands Lane.

Cam Dobson's bullet header put the hosts in front, and Danny Glendinning levelled 15 minutes from time.

Central midfielder Jon Hyde was man of the match for United.

Filey Town romped to a 7-2 home win against Goal Sports.

Tom Wilde scored a cracking goal to equalise for the visitors on 10 minutes, James Cullen scoring the second.

Wilde was named as the Goal Sports man of the match.