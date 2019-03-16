SATURDAY LEAGUE: Bradshaw bags four as Pier hit Seamer for eight

West Pier hammered in eight goals as they cruised to an 8-0 win at home to Seamer in blustery conditions at Sherburn.

Despite missing players and calling up Shaun Dolan, Taylor Jordan and Aiden Crawford from their reserve side, Pier led 2-0 at the break while playing against the strong wind and then dominated in the second half.

Eastfield Town on the ball against Ayton. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Pier led 1-0 after 20 minutes when they soaked up Seamer pressure and hit them on the counter-attack, Jamie Bradshaw finishing off their break to open the scoring.

Ten minutes later their lead was doubled in similar fashion, Bradshaw again the man to finish off a swift counter-attack to make it 2-0.

Any hopes of Seamer battling back into the contest were as good as ended just five minutes into the second half, Martin Cooper tapping-in for a 3-0 lead.

Bradshaw then wrapped up his hat-trick to make it 4-0 to Andy Spivey's side before a tidy finish from Rich Tolliday extended their lead to 5-0.

Cooper made no mistake when slotted through one-on-one to add a sixth and the goal of game from Bradshaw made it 7-0, the striker netting his fourth with a stunning lob from a tight angle.

The scoring was finished by midfielder Sam Garnett, who wrapped up a dominant 8-0 success for Pier.

"It was a great performance from the whole side in difficult conditions," said boss Spivey.

"We played against the wind first half and I probably would've thought we'd have a chance if we'd been 2-0 down at half-time, but we defended well and hit them on the counter-attack so well and never looked back.

"Martin Cooper and Sam Garnett had goals disallowed too and we hit the post, it was a good performance."

Pier and Seamer are set to meet again in the final of FA District Cup next month, while Pier finish their league campaign against champions Edgehill next Saturday.

Newlands v Hunmanby United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The only game to go again in Division Two saw Ayton win 5-2 at home to Eastfield Town.

Ayton led 4-1 at the break, striker Ian Laing bagging a brace to send his side well on their way to maximum points.

The other two first-half goals came from a stunning long goal-kick from player-manager Sean Pinder in goal that flew the length of the field and straight into the back of the net and a Tom Hicks tap in.

Laing completed his hat-trick after the break, and despite Town also scoring a second, Ayton were good value for their 5-2 victory that keeps their title hopes alive.

Ayton's win took them into third spot and due to their efforts in the cup competitions, they have a staggering seven games in hand on second-placed West Pier Reserves and four on leaders and title favourites Edgehill Reserves.

Edgehill Reserves' home game against Eastfield Athletic, FC Rosette's meeting with Snainton and Seamer Reserves v Cayton Athletic were all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Newlands P-P Hunmanby United, West Pier 8-0 Seamer

DIVISION 2

Ayton 5-2 Eastfield Town, Edgehill Reserves P-P Eastfield Athletic, FC Rosette P-P Snainton, Seamer Reserves P-P Cayton Athletic