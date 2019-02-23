Saturday League / Cup Reports / Pier forced to battle back at Snainton

West Pier were made to work hard by second division Snainton, but eventually battled back to move into the semi-finals of the League Cup after a hard-fought 3-1 win.

Ryan Collings fired Snainton in front after half-an-hour and the hosts held their lead until the break, thanks to some superb saves from keeper Ben Rowe.

Saturday League cup round-up

Pier didn't have to wait long for their equaliser after the break, Gary Thomas heading in Martin Cooper's cross just five minutes after the interval.

Pier led for the first time in the contest five minutes later when Sam Garnett drilled past Rowe after good build-up play from Neil Thomas.

Snainton were denied by Pier gloveman Scott Wardman and then the top-flight side made sure of the win and their place in the last four when Cooper tapped in after Rich Tolliday's shot had come back off the post.

Pier boss Andy Spivey singled out midfielder Matty Griffiths and forward Neil Thomas.

Hunmanby United cruised into the last four with a 4-1 win over Itis Itis Rovers.

John Emmerson, Ben Briggs and James Pinder found the back of the net to give Leigh Franks' United side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Although Sam Pickard hit back for Rovers with a neat strike from outside the box, United's man of the match Olly Milner linked up nicely with Pinder before lashing in a fourth for the away side to seal their victory.

Jack Ramos, Sean Bloom and Pickard impressed for Rovers.

Seamer also sealed comfortable passage into the semi-finals as they beat battling Division Two outfit Ayton 4-0.

All Seamer's goals came in a dominant first half, with player-boss Tommy Adams, Danny Kelly, Danny Glendinning and Kris Tate finding the back of the net.

Things were more even after the break as Ayton did their best to keep their top-flight visitors at bay.

Josh Lewis was Seamer's man of the match, while Wayne Chamberlain shone for Ayton.

The semi-final line up was completed by Filey Town, who hammered second division FC Rosette 9-0.

Joe Gage led the charge for Town with five goals in the top-flight sides' comfortable victory.

The score-sheet was completed by a Liam Sugden brace and goals from Ricky Tomlinson and Lee Micklethwaite.

Player-boss Jordan Philliskirk was pleased with his entire side.

Edgehill Reserves won 2-0 at Beckett League Division One outfit Sleights to seal a place in the final of the Scarborough FA Junior Cup.

Player-boss Ricky Greening came off the bench to set up both of Edgehill's goals.

Their first arrived when Greening crossed for Joel Ramm to head in.

The scoring was completed when Matty Rowley tapped in from Greening's pass.

Ryan Link was Edgehill's man of the match.

Greening's side will meet Beckett League champions Lealholm in the final of the competition.

RESULTS

LEAGUE CUP

Ayton 0-4 Seamer Sports, FC Rosette 0-9 Filey Town, Itis Itis Rovers 1-4 Hunmanby United, Snainton 1-3 West Pier

SCARBOROUGH FA JUNIOR CUP

Sleights 0-2 Edgehill Reserves