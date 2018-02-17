SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division 2 & Reserve League - David hits last-gasp leveller to deny Pier Reserves

Ben David struck with the last kick of the game to seal a share of the spoils for Edgehill 3rds at West Pier Reserves after a 10-goal thriller.

David handed Martin Cappleman's side the lead early on, but Zac Hansen levelled the scores up.

Gary Hepples' strike handed Edgehill a 2-1 lead, but back came Pier again, Rich Tolliday scoring the hosts' second.

David's second made it 3-2 and restored Edgehill's advantage once again, but again Pier rallied and Kurt Williamson struck to make it 3-3 at the break.

Pier took the lead for the first time after the interval, Hansen hitting his second, but Lewis Weller made it 4-4 as the game continued to flow from end-to-end.

Seventeen-year-old Bradley Atkinson came off the bench and made it 5-4 to Pier, the hosts believing the points were sealed.

But back came Edgehill again, and David rifled in with the last kick of the game to seal a share of the spoils for Cappleman's side.

Bradley Marshall and Tolliday shone for Pier, while Antony Pickles and hat-trick hero David were Edgehill's star men.

Seamer Reserves edged to a 3-2 win on the road at Filey Town Reserves.

Aaron Wright's free-kick handed Seamer the lead, but Joe Gage levelled up.

Gary Walters' strike restored Seamer's lead before Callum Plant made it 3-1.

Joe Gage hit a second to make it 3-2, but it wasn't enough as Seamer held firm for the win.

Byron Hartley and Jake Moore stood out for Seamer, while Joe Gage was Filey's man of the match.

Scalby Reserves beat Ayton Reserves 6-2 at Carr Lane.

Sam Foy headed in for Scalby but Tommy Day equalised.

Taylor Jordan's penalty made it 2-1 to Josh Bowmaker's side before Ayton again levelled, Tommy Day's strike going in via a Luke Beaver deflection.

Jack South restored Scalby's advantage with a thunderous strike from long-range, before two Paul Nuttall strikes made it 5-2.

The scoring was wrapped up by Dave Oxley, who lifted the ball over the Ayton keeper after linking up with Foy.

Josh Bowmaker praised his entire team, but handed Nuttall the man of the match honours.

Edgehill Reserves v Newlands Reserves was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Itis Itis Rovers continued their charge towards back-to-back promotions as they beat Commercial 8-3 in Division Two.

Player-boss Mikey Barker and Sam Pickard both hit a hat-trick apiece, Barker hitting the goal of the game as he curled an effort into the top corner.

Curtis Rose also hit two goals for the rampant Rovers.

Luke Priestley hit a brace for Commercial, Michael Hernandez firing in their other goal.

Liam Buglass was Rovers' star man.

Cayton battled back from a goal down to win 4-1 at Fishburn Park Reserves.

Ardalan Ameen scored for Fishburn, but Jake Sands headed in Harry Sleep's cross to level the scores heading into the break.

Sands then tapped in to hand Cayton the lead after half-time before Luke Foster and Tyler Hanlon wrapped up the scoring.

Cayton's player-boss Shaun Rennison was his side's man of the match after a rare outing in goal, while Dan Smith was the pick of the Park players.

Sherburn won 4-2 at Falsgrave, 16-year-old Tommy Collins rifling in a hat-trick on his debut for Andy Adamson's side.

Falsgrave took an early lead but Collins hammered in to equalise.

Collins hit his second to make it 2-1, following up after the keeper had denied him at the first attempt, but Falsgrave equalised for 2-2 just before half-time.

Sherburn dominated the second half and Collins wrapped up his hat-trick after rifling in at the near post, before Liam Scott wrapped things up at 4-2 just minutes later.

Collins and Harry Walmsley shone for Sherburn.

Old Victoria failed to raise a side for their trip to Goldsborough United.