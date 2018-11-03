SATURDAY LEAGUE / DIVISION TWO / Seamer seal success in seven-goal thriller

Seamer Reserves fought back to beat West Pier Reserves 4-3 in Division Two, despite playing a large part of the clash with 10 men.

Pier appeared to be in control after taking the lead through Rich Tolliday and then seeing Seamer reduced to 10 men after Dan Jewitt handled on the line.

Tolliday netted the resulting penalty and Pier had a 2-0 lead and a numerical advantage.

That didn't deter Seamer however, and goals either side of the break from former Scarborough FC ace Michael McNaughton levelled affairs up.

Chris Stubbings' strike then handed Seamer the lead for the first time in the contest, only to see Taylor Jordan's effort make it 3-3.

Seamer weren't to be denied the three points though and Stubbings scored the winner with only a couple of minutes left on the clock.

McNaughton was Seamer's star man, while Mikey Anderson was Pier's man of the match.

Ayton and Goldsborough United shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

Goldsborough led twice through goals from Ben Watson and Paul Clennan, but they were twice cancelled out as Ian Laing and Eric Hall fired in goals for Sean Pinder's side.

Ayton hit the woodwork on several occasions, but couldn't find a way through the United rearguard and had to settle for a point.

Paul Clennan was United's man of the match, while Howard Dickinson was Ayton's star man.

Callum Myers smashed in yet another hat-trick to maintain his fine form in front of goal and help Edgehill Reserves to a 3-0 win at Snainton.

Gary Hepples was Edgehill's man of the match.

Cayton Athletic battled to a 2-1 home win against FC Rosette.

Josh Venner scored in the first half after a cross from Niall Prentice to put Athletic in the ascendancy.

Rosette hit back in the second half after a mix up at the back, but Prentice got the ball out wide and beat a couple of players from the wing and his defected shot went in to seal the three points for Macauley Youngson's side.

Man of the match went to Lee Plant for Cayton.

Fishburn Park Reserves ended their poor run of form with a 4-0 win at home to Newlands Reserves.

Arran Cook and Finlay Morris found the back of the Newlands net to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Park killed the game off straight after the interval, Paul Jobling finding the back of the net, before the scoring was rounded off by Neil Hart.

Morris was Park's star man.

Eastfield Town edged out Eastfield Athletic 2-1.

Ryan Wood and Jamie Cornish grabbed the goals for the victors, putting them 2-0 up before Jamie Osborne netted for Athletic.

Keeper Brad Easton and Adam Martin impressed for Athletic despite their defeat.

