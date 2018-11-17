SATURDAY LEAGUE / Edgehill go top after Newlands win

Edgehill beat Newlands 4-2 to move top of the Division One standings.

Steve Clegg's side roared into a 3-0 lead, Liam Cooper slotting in after good work from Tyson Stubbings for the first before the latter turned from provider to scorer, lashing in their second and third goals to put Edgehill in charge.

An Eastfield Town man tries an overhead-kick. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Dan Freer's goal gave Newlands hope at the break, and they soon made it 3-2 after half-time through Lee Cappleman.

Edgehill rallied though and sealed the win through Kurtis Henderson's strike.

Kieran Link was Edgehill's star man, with Aidan Thurston also shining.

Ben Luntley was Newlands' man of the match.

Edgehill's win saw them leapfrog champions West Pier, who drew 1-1 with Hunmanby United.

It was a tale of two penalties, as Pier led at the break thanks to Neil Thomas' 35th minute pen after Jamie Bradshaw was sent tumbling in the box.

United battled hard in the second half and claimed a share of the spoils with a penalty of their own after 80 minutes following Niall Gibb's handball, John Emmerson converting from the spot.

Recent signing Richie Barker impressed for Pier, with Liam Mancrief, who hit the post in the dying stages, also in form.

Mike Johnson was the man of the match for Leigh Franks' United.

Seamer sealed three points after a 3-0 win against Sherburn.

It was 1-0 to Tommy Adams' side at the interval, Danny Glendinning turning his marker from a throw-in before finishing well.

Glendinning then hit two second-half goals, his third the pick of the bunch as he volleyed in first-time after good work out wide from Gary Lawton, to seal a 3-0 win for Seamer.

Kris Tate was named as Seamer's man of the match.

Ian Laing smashed four goals to help Ayton to a 6-0 win at Fishburn Park Reserves in Division Two.

Laing's four goals were added to by Tyler Beck's strike and a superb solo effort from Harry Beck, who won possession back, beat four men and smashed in from long-range.

Four-goal hero Laing was Ayton's star man, while Tom Hicks also impressed.

Edgehill Reserves stay top after a 7-1 win at Newlands Reserves.

Man of the match Glenn Wilkinson hit a hat-trick for Ricky Greening's side, whose other goals came via a Carl Hepples brace, Benny Davis and Stephen Whittaker.

In addition to Wilkinson, Anthony Pickles also impressed for the victors.

Fin McGregor scored for Newlands, who had Joe Hitchcock and James Skelton in form.

FC Rosette battled back to beat Eastfield Town 3-1.

An error from keeper Mikey Harland presented Town with the opening goal after 20 minutes.

The Rosette gloveman redeemed himself with two superb saves to keep Rosette in the game.

The hosts were then awarded a glorious chance to level up from the spot, but Dane Robinson missed the resulting penalty.

Rosette improved after the break, Robinson also making amends by hitting a hat-trick to help them to a 3-1 win.

JP Watson was Rosette's man of the match.

RESULTS

DIVISION 1:

Hunmanby United 1-1 West Pier, Newlands 2-4 Edgehill, Seamer 3-0 Sherburn

DIVISION 2:

FC Rosette 3-1 Eastfield Town, Fishburn Reserves 0-6 Ayton, Newlands Reserves 1-7 Edgehill Reserves