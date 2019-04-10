SATURDAY LEAGUE: Freer fires two as Newlands see off Seamer

Newlands beat Seamer 3-2 in Division One of the Scarborough Saturday League at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night.

Man of the match Dan Freer hit two for Martin Cappleman's side, whose winning goal came from sub Kyle O'Toole.

Nick Hegarty and Danny Glendinning were on the scoresheet for Seamer.

In Division Two, Ayton drew 2-2 at Eastfield Town.

Already promoted to the top flight, Ayton had to settle for a draw, their goals came from Tyler Beck and Luke McNulty.

Ayton's star man was Jaymaine White.

FC Rosette romped to a 5-1 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Joe Rose bagged two for the victors, whose other goals came courtesy of Al Wray, Ben Robinson and man of the match Max Loy.

Adam Martin bagged Athletic's goal.

