SATURDAY RESERVE LEAGUE: Edgehill 3rds sink Pier to take second spot

Edgehill 3rds surged into second spot after their 9-2 home win against West Pier Reserves, who dropped down into third place.

Ben David led the way with four goals for Martin Cappleman's team, while Lee Cappleman smashed in a double.

Striker Shaun Dodson, Gary Hepples and Kyle O'Toole also got their names on the scoresheet for Edgehill, while Brad Marshall netted in the first half for Pier and Jack Brown after the interval.

The Edgehill man of the match award was shared between Dodson and left-back Dave Ledden, while central midfielder Jason Prosser and Brown were the stars for a below-par Pier side.

Filey Town Reserves worked hard for a 5-1 home win against an improved Ayton Reserves outfit.

In a keenly-fought first half it took Town until the 35th minute to open the scoring through Joe Gage, who finished neatly after latching onto a long through-ball.

Joe Gage doubled Filey's lead in the first minute of the second half, despite protests from the visitors that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Sub Lee Lambert made sure of the win with a goal on the hour mark, James Smith adding a fourth to boost their advantage.

Ayton pulled a goal back late on when Nicko Dunn and Dan Bywater combined to set up Chris Milburn to score, but Max Gage's header, with the last meaningful action of the game, restored their four-goal lead.

Defender Josh Westmoreland was named as the man of the match for the home side, with central midfield duo Nathan Robson and Max Gage also impressing for Dan Kempson's team.

William Jones had an outstanding game at centre-back for Ayton, while youngster Christian reddish also played well.