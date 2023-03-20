Sawdons sparkle in Rillington Rovers’ 4-1 victory at Filey Town Reserves

The second penalty is awarded to Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy in their Beckett League Division Two clash at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

After last week’s emphatic result Filey came back to earth with a bump a mix-up in defence from the kick-off resulted in Rillington scoring within 10 seconds when Josh Vale set up Jack Sawdon, writes Keith Sales.

Filey grew into the game with Lee Eblet organising from the back but Rillington increased their lead when Jack Sawdon set up Jack Batty, but Filey stand-in keeper Jamie Osborne was performing well between the sticks .

The second half saw the introduction of Aaron Howard to bolster the midfield and Filey started to keep the ball better creating a number of chances but Rillington scored a further two goals by Gaz Walker and an own goal before Ben Eblet scored a Town consolation goal.

The Amotherby & Swinton Reserves keeper claims the ball in a crowded penalty area.

Rillington’s Man of the Match winner award was shared by Jack and James Sawdon.

Heslerton earned a 1-0 home win against Goal Sports.

Goal Sports’ best opportunity of the game came in the opening five minutes with Heslerton keeper Simon Clark producing an impressive save from close-range to deny Josh Welburn.

Heslerton went on to dominate an opening half which saw several scoring opportunities go a begging. First Morgan Kendrew fired wide of the post from inside the box after a great through ball from 16-year-old full-back Jake Allardice.

Jamie Atkinson was man of the match and scored the winner for Heslerton against Goal Sports.

Kendrew then had a shot through a crowded box which the keeper held comfortably. Rob Ruston would head over from a Kendrew corner before striker Jack Pinder saw a free-kick deflected wide.

However, just after the half-hour mark the all-important goal would arrive. Frontman Gareth Driver fed Kendrew wide on the right. His cross into the box would elude all but Jamie Atkinson, high on the left he would gain possession.

Holding off the advances of two defenders he fed Ruston on the edge of the box who played the ball into the box and into the path of their man of the match Atkinson who fired across the keeper, the ball hitting the inside of the far post and into the net.

The second half saw Heslerton go in search of an important second goal with Kendrew, Pinder, Allardice and Jordan Anderson coming closest.

Si Coupland missed a great chance after 70 minutes for the visitors, other good chances missed by the visitors from Sam Thompson and Dragon Dragan.

Welburn shared the Goal Sports man of the match award with Joe Yates.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy had their best result and performance of the season when they beat Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 9-0.

The Whitby goals were scored by Sam Brown and Adam Warrilow both scored their first hat-tricks for the club, Rhys Kipling and Brogan Russell both scored and an own goal.

Whitby’s Man of the Match was Ollie Locker, the teenager provided a hat-trick of assists.

Sinnington moved up into second place after they won 9-1 at Duncombe Park Reserves.

Park took the lead after just 80 seconds through their man of the match Tom Davies, the Sinners came back after a rocky opening 15 minutes to win thanks to hat-tricks scored by Luke Balderson, Charlie Hancock, and finally Ethan Ward, whose all three goals were headers.

Man of the Match for Sinnington was midfielder Charlie Hancock.

Union Rovers beat visitors Kirkdale United 6-3 in the quarter-finals in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy, earning a trip to Ayton in the semis next month.

In a great end-to-end cup-tie, Union’s goals were scored by Antony Taylor (2), Joshua Ward, and a hat-trick for Luke Scott.

The Kirkdale marksmen were Rob Galtrey, Glen Forrester, and Daniel Dobson.

The league are now beginning to start looking at next season.

If the demand is there the league will consider creating a third division and have been encouraged to take this step by the North Riding County Football Association.

The other step the league are considering if the demand is forthcoming is to create a Sunday Under-18 or under 19 league.

Any team interested in joining the league is asked to contact club secretary Andy Rouph on 07854 416379 or league chairman Keith Sales on 01751 473348 or 07799 508159.

Results for Saturday March 18, Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton 3 Snainton 1, Ayton 5 Ryedale SC 2, Kirkby Res 2 Rosedale 2.

Div 2: Duncombe Park Res 1 Sinnington 9, Heslerton 1 Goal Sports 0, Rillington Rovers 4 Filey Town Res 1, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy 9 Amotherby & Swinton Res 0.

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Round 3: Union Rovers 6 Kirkdale United 3.

Fixtures for Saturday, March 25, 2pm ko

Div 1: Kirkby Res v Thornton le Dale, Rosedale v Kirkdale Utd, Union Rovers v Bagby & Balk

Div 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res v Filey Town Res, Heslerton v Goldsborough, The Valley v Rillington Rovers, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy v Sinnington

