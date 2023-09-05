Scalby and Westover Wasps edged out in North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup thrillers

Football news. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Scalby were trailing 3-0 to the visitors until the 44th minute.

The Teessiders opened the scoring through a penalty-kick which was awarded when young Scalby defender Morgan Beale handled the ball, and a well-struck free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As soon as Marske had scored the second their striker was able to run through some bad defending on Scalby’s behalf to score a third.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Scalby scored just before the break when a Callum Sanderon cross found Lewis Tadman, who headed home.

The second half showed great character from Scalby to get back in the game Sanderson scoring just after the break to make it 3-2.

Scalby were creating chances, with Lewis McGrath hitting the crossbar, Daz Swinger’s free-kick also hitting the bar, plus Owen I’Anson just missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all Scalby in the second half, but right at the end Marske sealed the win with a goal on a counter attack.

The Scalby man of the match award was shared by Lewis McGrath and Will Manson.

Westover Wasps lost out 8-5 in a thrilling cup clash at North Riding Football League Division One side Kader Development.

The scores were locked together at 3-3 after a keenly-contested first half, but the home side pulled clear of a Westover team that is returning to the Scarborough League this season, in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Whitehead scored a brace of goals for the Scarborough side, with Ryan Matson and Olly Parker also on target.

The Wasps man of the match winner was Josh Evans.

The league action kicks off this weekend with defending champions Edgehill making the trip to newcomers AFC Eastfield.

Edgehill Reserves open up their league campaign with a tricky match at Newby FC.