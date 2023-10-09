West Pier Reserves lost 7-2 against Newby in their first league game of the season.

Westover scored first though Zak Hansen after a Scalby defensive mix-up.

Scalby equalised through Lewis McGrath’s long-range shot but Josh Wallace scored just before half-time to make it 2-1 to Wasps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby boss Steve Marsh brought Brandon Payne on at the break, and he linked up with Rob Speight, scoring just after half-time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage winger Ryder Greening was man of the match for Edgehill in their 11-0 cup win against Seamer

Westover regained the lead through star man Josh Hartley, but Scalby equalised again through Max Tadman.

The Scalby man of the match was Lewis McGrath.

Newby surged to a 7-2 home win against newcomers West Pier Reserves in the latter’s first game of the season.

Cal Andrews opened the scoring with a great individual effort and added two to seal his hat-trick, Kene Knowles making it 4-0 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After half-time Pier made it 4-2 with a great finish into the far corner from Bobby Cappleman and Andrew Gill’s cracking half-volley, but Newby pulled clear with an Ollie Bennett double and a second for Knowles.

Pier boss Dave Hooper said: “It was our first game and my first in charge since I managed the 1sts in the early 2000s, so I’m getting to know the players and their positions but overall it wasn't a bad performance.

"We were constantly making subs as I needed to see all 15 of our players play today and made multiple changes in the first half.”

Liam Eyre’s first-half hat-trick fired Edgehill Reserves to a 6-0 win at AFC Eastfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Richardson opened the scoring on five minutes with a left-footed free-kick, then man of the match Eyre scored in the 20th, 30th and 42nd minutes.

Joe Nock’s shot from the edge of box and a late Kasey Clegg penalty wrapped up the scoring. Eastfield’s man of match Lee Donaldson

In the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup, Edgehill started their defence of the cup with an 11-0 win at a young Seamer side.

Edgehill took a three-goal lead after 13 minutes and never looked back, Joe Danby, Ryder Greening and, Luke Jones, with the goal of the game, a 30-yard free-kick, were the scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greening went on to score three more with Danby getting another. Jones completed his hat-trick in style, with more goals from Marshall Nock and Joe Gallagher.

Man of the match was 16-year-old winger Ryder Greening and it was a special moment with dad Ricky getting on the pitch to play with his son.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: “It was nice to see so many young lads on the pitch.