Scalby Under-13s celebrate their League Cup final win.

League champions Scalby Juniors pipped a valiant Heslerton to secure League Cup success, meaning they have now claimed the domestic double.

A keenly contested first half would see both teams struggle to gain a proper foothold in the match.

But late in the opening period Heslerton took the lead with a composed finish into the bottom left-hand corner, after Scalby had failed to clear the initial blocked efforts.

The second half saw Scalby re-group and equalise with a fine bit of wing play by Jayden Simpson, the latter skipping past a player and whipping in a low cross for Freddie Fletcher to score a diving header past the outstretched keeper.

Liam Cassidy’s tenacity would bear fruit when he was able to capitalise on a loose ball in the box, initially he would cross in for his team-mates to have the effort, but the ball would eventually deflect back to Cassidy for him to finish from a narrow angle to give Scalby a slender advantage.

The game ended with a bit of excitement, as the match approached the final 10 seconds, as Heslerton won a corner where they allowed the Blues goalkeeper to come forward to support the attack.

