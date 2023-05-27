Scalby Juniors Under-13s edge out Heslerton in League Cup final to complete double
League champions Scalby Juniors pipped a valiant Heslerton to secure League Cup success, meaning they have now claimed the domestic double.
A keenly contested first half would see both teams struggle to gain a proper foothold in the match.
But late in the opening period Heslerton took the lead with a composed finish into the bottom left-hand corner, after Scalby had failed to clear the initial blocked efforts.
The second half saw Scalby re-group and equalise with a fine bit of wing play by Jayden Simpson, the latter skipping past a player and whipping in a low cross for Freddie Fletcher to score a diving header past the outstretched keeper.
Liam Cassidy’s tenacity would bear fruit when he was able to capitalise on a loose ball in the box, initially he would cross in for his team-mates to have the effort, but the ball would eventually deflect back to Cassidy for him to finish from a narrow angle to give Scalby a slender advantage.
The game ended with a bit of excitement, as the match approached the final 10 seconds, as Heslerton won a corner where they allowed the Blues goalkeeper to come forward to support the attack.
Frustratingly for Heslerton the ball was cleared by the Scalby defence and then closely followed by the full-time whistle.