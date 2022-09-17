Scalby, Newby, Edgehill and Newlands get off to winning starts in Scarborough Saturday League

Edgehill in action against West Pier

Newby claimed a magnificent 7-3 home win against a youthful Edgehill Reserves team including seven 16-year-olds and three 18-year-olds..

Kasey Clegg opened the scoring for Edgehill after a defensive mix-up, but Newby equalised after a Josh Kelly cross was deflected in by an Edgehill defender.

Si Coupland smashed home from 25 yards to put Newby in front. but Marshall Nock levelled before a second Coupland goal made it 3-2.

Coupland completed his hat-trick early in the second half and added another to make it 5-2. Kene Knowles hit the bar with a penalty for Newby, but goals from Cam MacDonald and Kelly sealed the win, Edgehill’s star man Nock netting late on.

Debutants Knowles and Coupland shared the Newby star man award, keeper Callum Malone also impressing for Edgehill.

Edgehill claimed a 6-2 win at West Pier.

Edgehill took the lead after three minutes through Jamie Patterson, then Sean Exley placed his shot under the Pier keeper and Patterson got his second after good work from Exley.Benny Davis pulled one back for Pier with a 20 yard shot, but Billy Logan made it 4-1 just before half-time.

In the second half Exley got his second from the edge of the box, then Mike Harnett chested home to pull it back to 5-2. Joel Ramm finished the scoring sweeping home from a Logan corner.

The Edgehill man of the match was shared by Frank Belt and Joe Danby, while right-back Jayden Rodgerson was Pier star man.

Scalby surged to a 5-1 home win against Fishburn Park Academy.

In a good contest between two youthful sides, Scalby’s Ashley Townley lobbed the Fishburn keeper after 30 minutes.

Ten minutes later Townley got his second after great work from George Bramham.

Just before half-time Sam Foy, after a great run, squared a ball for Kyle O’Toole to make it 3-0.

In the 50th minute Townley completed his hat-trick with a header into bottom corner.

Scalby’s fifth came through great work by Finlay Marsh from right-back, firing into the bottom corner after boss Steve Marsh had switched him from his central defensive midfield role.

Scalby’s Max Edwards gave a penalty away in the 85th minute, Dan Brown converting the spot-kick for Park.

The winners were thankful for a solid performance from their back four Morgan Beal, Edwards. Michael Putley and Matty Bourne. Ruben Mason was the Park man of the match.

Brad Rowley notched a brace as Newlands saw off visitors Seamer Sports 4-1.

Rowley opened the scoring from the spot in the first half, and added a second after the interval, further goals from Chris Pearson and Reo Smith secured the win for the hosts, Sam Ward on target for the villagers.