Scalby Otters Under-12s impress in York FA Cup defeat at home to Stamford Bridge

​Scalby Otters Under-12s put in a brilliant display despite losing 4-1 at home to Stamford Bridge in the York FA Cup.

The hosts showed determination, defensive grit, and moments of brilliance despite the defeat.

Bridge took control early, netting two goals in the first half. Scalby, however, held firm thanks to standout defending from Neo Plummer, whose composure and timing kept the visitors from extending their lead. Wide players Sachin and Theo Blower injected pace and creativity, making several threatening runs, while keeper Freddie Whitham pulled off a string of impressive saves to keep the Otters in contention.

The second half saw Scalby rally with renewed energy.

The breakthrough came courtesy of Theo Blower, who latched onto a counterattack and fired home a stunning half-volley to reduce the deficit.

With just eight minutes remaining, the match hung in the balance. Scalby pressed hard for an equaliser, but in the dying moments, Bridge capitalised on the space left behind, scoring twice more to seal the result.

Despite the scoreline, Scalby’s performance was full of positives. Seb Nockels earned Man of the Match honours for a commanding display at the back, while Theo Blower’s goal was rightly named Moment of the Match – a strike that lit up Carr Lane and gave the home crowd something to cheer.

Coach and supporters alike will take heart from the team’s resilience and attacking intent. The Otters may be out of the cup, but their spirit remains unbroken.​