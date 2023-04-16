Scalby Under-13s celebrate winning the Scarborough & District Minor League title

Going into the match, Scalby knew if they avoided defeat, they would be crowned league champions.

It was a nervy start for Scalby as Heslerton were able to capitalise on a misplaced pass to put them in front after five minutes.

Scalby’s confidence grew as the half went on which eventually resulted in Freddie Fletcher grabbing the equaliser with an accurate finish.

Just before half-time there was a key defence splitting pass from Thomas Silby, allowing Jayden Simpson to drop a shoulder to get past an opponent and then with great composure hit a wonderfully floated shot into the top corner of the net.

The second half was evenly competed, until Fletcher picked up the ball deep in the half to go on a solo direct run, then finishing it expertly with a 20-yard dipping strike to go in of the underside of the bar.

The victory ensured that second-placed Heslerton could no longer catch Scalby, meaning Scalby secured the Under-13s league title with four games left to play.

Coaches Mark Draper and Phil Fletcher said: “We are both delighted with all the lads’ effort, commitment and drive to succeed this season. Winning the league is the recognition they deserve.”

Man of the match for Scalby was Freddie Jewison.

In their previous game Scalby won 6-2 at home to Ayton Under-13s.

Luca Mollica started the scoring after being the quickest to react to prod in a rebound that came off the post.

Mollica then turned provider for the next two goals before half-time. Initially laying off to Freddie Fletcher who hit a curling shot into the bottom corner.

Thomas Silby was next to benefit from Mollica’s unselfishness as he laid it on a plate for a left finish over the keeper.