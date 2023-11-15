Scalby Under-15s edged out by Minor League leaders Seamer
Scalby’s Max Baldwin continued his fine form in front of goal getting his 10th goal in five games.
In a closely-contested first half, which saw chances for both teams, Seamer headed into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Scalby came out fighting in the second half and put some pressure on Seamer with Baldwin grabbing an equaliser scoring from close range and the assist from Theo Dickinson.
Seamer then scored a second after a goalmouth scramble.
In a frantic final 15 minutes the game could have gone either way, a fine double save from Scalby keeper Nik Smith kept them in the game and some resolute defending from both sides.
Centre-back Ed Chamberlain got Scalby’s player of the match with a solid performance and some excellent defending.
Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens travelled to Old Malton St Mary's on Sunday and played their part in a seven-goal thriller.
First-half goals from Billy Cooper gave Heslerton the lead at the half-time interval.
But Old Malton St Mary’s came back in the second half to take the lead before late goals from Valentine Davison and a third from hat-trick hero and player of the match Billy Cooper sealed the triumph for Heslerton.
Trent Simpson also impressed with a hat-trick of assists for the villagers, and Teddie Rouph, who had a great game on his debut for the Hawks.