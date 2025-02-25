Scalby Under-15s win 4-3 at home to Hamilton to secure place in York FA Cup final
Hamilton grabbed an early lead as they capitalised on a loose ball at the edge of the area to curl a fine shot past the Scalby goalkeeper.
Scalby soon responded as Oskar Walters-Hardy whipped in a delightful corner to find Sam Smith who slotted in at the back post.
Walters-Hardy would soon repeat his pinpoint corner, this time William Chapman would be the beneficiary as he delightfully back heeled a volley past the outstretched keeper.
The momentum was with Scalby and they were able to extend their lead before the half-time whistle, as Charlie Hughes played across a precise cross for Jayden Simpson to volley in on the stretch into the bottom corner.
The second half saw the game stay even until the final 10 minutes as Luca Mollica played in Hughes who outpaced the defence and with great composure he rounded the keeper and curled a shot into the roof of the net.
There was still a nervous ending for Scalby as they conceded a quickfire double to get Hamilton back within one. The final whistle soon followed as Scalby were able to celebrate their progression to the York FA Cup final.
The villagers now wait to find out who they will get in the final, as the Rawcliffe v Wigginton Grasshoppers semi-final is scheduled for Sunday.
The Scalby man of the match award went to Liam Cassidy.