Scalby win thriller against Seamer Sports to set up Frank White Trophy final with Edgehill Reserves

Fishburn Park Academy go close

Seamer opening the scoring though a neat finish by Tommy Adams, after a great press from Joe Messruther.A good battle was occurring between Adams and Jake Standing at centre back.

Scalby soon equalised through Tommy Day, but constant prsssure saw Brad Walton restore Seamer’s lead from close range after a fine run and cross from Sam Ward, taking the tie into extra-time.

Adams ran onto a long ball to slot a shot under the Scalby keeper to give Seamer the aggregate lead, Scalby manager Steve Marsh gambled on putting Finlay Marsh up front and he scored twice to net the win, the second after great work from Callum Myers.

Fishburn Park Academy

The Scalby back four of Max Edwards, Standing, Dan Virr and Marsh were outstanding, while Ali Caw and Oli Parker were the Seamer men of the match, with Walton also impressing.

Scalby will face Edgehill Reserves in the final after they drew 1-1 with Fishburn Park Academy to win 5-3 on aggregate.

Ethan Hodgson scored after 15 minutes, tapping home from close range after a good save by the Fishburn keeper.

Park equalised after 25 minutes with a stunning Harry Mothersdale shot from 30 yards.

Left-winger Liam Eyre and stand-in striker Jamie Gallagher shared the Edgehill man of the match.