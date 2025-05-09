Scarborough Athletic 'actively pursuing' ground-share arrangement with Bridlington Town

The pitch at Scarborough Sports Village when it was first laid.

The Board of Directors at Scarborough Athletic Football Club have confirmed that they are actively pursuing a ground-share arrangement with Bridlington Town AFC for the forthcoming season.

The Scarborough News reported in April that fans and politicians have were “outraged” by an announcement from North Yorkshire Council that repairs to the football club’s pitch would not be ready for the start of the 2025/26 season.

The Board of Directors has now issued an update on progress relating to the pitch replacement project following a meeting was between members of the board and senior representatives of North Yorkshire Council.

During the meeting, the council underlined its commitment to working together with the club to ensure its long-term future in the town.

It gave a clear pledge to deal with the issues which have been uncovered and is already in discussion with the original contractors, who during initial conversations are also supportive of resolving the issues as quickly as possible.

Given the scale of the issues uncovered at the stadium this process will take time, but every effort is being made to reduce the period that the club may be required to play home fixtures away from Scarborough Sports Village.

Discussions also took place between the club and the council on what other appropriate support may be available from them while the club is unable to play at Scarborough Sports Village.

Club officials attended a separate on-site meeting at the stadium with council representatives and playing surface industry experts where the club expressed a strong desire to explore the possibility that, with some potential remedial work, the lifespan of the current pitch could be extended.

However, the board has now been informed that it is the view of both the industry experts present and the potential independent certifying Testing House that this option is not considered viable and the surface would now fail the relevant FIFA test.

Scarborough RUFC was approached to try and secure a ground-share venue in the town, but following initial exploratory conversations both parties have agreed that this would be impracticable in the timescales allowed.

The club has now confirmed that it is actively pursuing the possibility of a ground share arrangement at The Mounting Systems Stadium, home of Bridlington Town AFC.

The arrangement would be subject to a number of approvals and both clubs are working closely with The National League, The Northern Premier League and the Football Foundation to explore the practical, financial and governance challenges that will be required to achieve a compliant ground share arrangement in time for the start of next season.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Athletic said; “It is a ground that our supporters know well, having spent ten challenging but enjoyable years with them in the past, and we are extremely grateful to Bridlington Town for their warm welcome, ongoing collaboration and assistance.”

A further update will be issued by the club in due course.