Scarborough Athletic and Darlington players leave the field during the clash on January 2.

The National League North match, which Darlington won 5-2 at the Flamingo Land Stadium, was briefly stopped in the first half after assistant referee Emily Carney was allegedly targeted by Darlington fans.

The game was halted for a further 38 minutes in the second half amid allegations of abuse from home fans aimed at the female official.

The match, which kicked off at 1pm, did not finish until around 3.40pm.

Boro take on Darlington in the National League North.

The club statement said: “Following the game on 02 January against Darlington FC at the Flamingo Land Stadium, we have been charged with a Breach of FA Rule E21.4 for Crowd Control with specific reference to the below:

“It is alleged that during the fixture; "Scarborough Athletic FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and failed to ensure those persons did not use words or otherwise behave in an improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or insulting manner with either express or implied reference to gender".

“We have received an extension to the initial deadline to respond to the charge, given the significant amount of evidence provided and will respond accordingly.

“Once we are aware of the outcome from the FA we will update supporters.”

A Darlington FC statement said: “The club has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct at the Scarborough v Darlington game on 2nd January.

"The letter from the FA reads as follows: "You are hereby charged with misconduct for a breaches of FA Rule E21.4 in respect of the above fixture. It is alleged that during the fixture Darlington FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be itssupporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and failed to ensure those persons did not use words or otherwise behave in an improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or insulting manner with either express or implied reference to gender."

“We are now in correspondence with the FA, and are awaiting their decision in the next few weeks.