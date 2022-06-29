Scarborough Athletic and Scarborough FC old boys lined up for Legends match

The match is part of an action-packed day at the ground as there will also be a Community Day, with admission free to all Under-16s and £1 for adults.

Among the names lining up for Scarborough FC are strikers Darren Foreman and Chris Tate, plus defenders Michael McNaughton and Steve Swales.

Jamie Mitchell is also set to be in the Scarborough FC squad, as are Danny Brunton, David Pounder, Paddy Atkinson, Mark Hotte and Liam Robinson.

The prolific Scott Phillips and defender Dave Hartas are among the Scarborough Athletic old boys lining up this Saturday, as well as Paddy Miller and Dave Kemp, Tommy Adams, Tom Claisse, David Brown, Gary Hepples, Darren Phillips and Graham Botham are also set to feature for Athletic.

The gates open at 10.45am for the Community Day.

From 11am to 11.45am there will be a free disco with Paddy (from This is the Coast Radio) will be held next to the new club shop at the football ground.

From 11.45am to 1.30pm there will be free on-pitch activities with Scarborough Footgolf and Scarborough Athletic FC academy coaches. The clubhouse, bar and club shop open from 12noon.

Former Scarborough Athletic defender Paddy Miller

The Legends match kicks off at 2.30pm, and at half-time, approximately 3.15pm, the club will reveal the name and winner of their new SeaPup Mascot.

From 4.30pm to 5pm there will be a raffle draw in the clubhouse and supporters will get a chance to meet the Legends.

In addition, there will be stalls, our tuck shop, burger and ice cream vans and a face painter.

If anyone wants to get involved, volunteer or have a stall email: [email protected]