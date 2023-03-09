Scarborough Athletic and West Pier young guns shine in Scarborough & District Minor League matches

The Scarborough Athletic Under-10s and Under-11s Girls team

Boro were playing with guile, creativity and flare on the ball, with Pier displaying a desire and determination, in a free-flowing competitive encounter.Naia, Mia and Liia combined creatively under pressure to challenge a very resilient Pier defence.Maddie continuously applied her learning and development plan in her out of possession role, Grace, Olivia and Sophia were effectively connecting play through the thirds.

Caitlin and Isabel embraced new responsibilities in the team and achieving their match day objectives.

Deste and Naia were playing on their front foot throughout, linking with their team-mates to counter attack.

The hosts provided a wonderful matchday experience for all players, officiated perfectly, allowing the players to enjoy "their game".

West Pier Lions also hosted Scarborough Athletic Under-Nines (Mixed) team.

Both teams showed lots of enthusiasm combining with the ball to move it forward, showing flair and excitement to stay on the ball at the right times.

Lions were quick on the press when out of possession creating lots of problems for Boro. For the visitors, Bobby Joe was communicating positively to encourage his team-mates. Leon and Millie were on top form with the ball to move into midfield.

George, Oscar, Isla and Jensen worked really hard in transition to regain the ball with Alfie finding the biggest space to receive the ball from a very well-organised West Pier team, in a top morning’s game of football.

It was also an enjoyable morning’s football for Scarborough Athletic’s Mixed Under-Sevens team against West Pier, as both teams helped to create a positive environment for foundation phase development.

Scarborough Athletic’s coach Gary Hindle said: “It was amazing to watch the children play with a such freedom and enjoyment on the ball.

"The players are really trying to embed our core values of “staying on the ball” individually or as team and it is great to see so many smiling faces on the pitch.”

The Heslerton Under-Eights Hotshots played against Yorkshire Coast Blues at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Three long-range efforts gave Blues a lead at half-time.

There was a resilient second-half show from the Hotshots led by Riley Downes, with Seth Marsden and Eva Thompson pulling goals back for Heslerton but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Player of the match Fletcher Simpson was fantastic in goal.

Scalby Under-13s won 1-0 at Ayton Under-13s.

Late in the first half Ayton had a corner when Scalby’s Alex Murray claimed the ball and quickly fired it upfield, where Freddie Fletcher picked up the ball on the halfway line, evading an Ayton player and with great composure slotting to the right of the keeper.

