Boro fans cheer on their team against FC United of Manchester

Adults (18-64) admission has been increased from £12 to £14, concessions (65+, Students, Armed Forces - photographic proof may be required) have risen from £7 to £10, youths (Under-17s) from £5 to £6 and Under-11s (who must be accompanied by an adult) from £1 to £2.

Season tickets have gone up from £210 to £275 for adult standing, from £225 to £290 for adult seating, but there will be 23 home games in the 2022-23 season with National League North being a 24-team division.

Concession standing ticket has risen from £125 to £160 and concession seated from £140 to £175, youth standing from £90 to £100 and youth seated from £105 to £115.

Child standing season tickets have been cut in price from £35 to £23 and seated from £50 to £38.

The club said: "As a ‘fan owned’ club, our aim is to provide affordable and sustainable football, whilst striving to play at the highest level possible.

"Everything we do goes towards this aim, we have no debt and only ever spend what we have.

"Following our promotion to the National League North, we know that the costs involved in running our football club will be considerably higher than in the Northern Premier League.

Boro fans

"As a club who depend on our gate receipts above all our other forms of income, we have calculated that we need to increase the cost of entry for the 2022-23 season.

"We also have 23 home league fixtures next season, two more than last season, and this has been factored into the new price range for season passes.

"Our new price range for passes offers supporters the opportunity to attend National League North games next season at the gate prices we charged in the Northern Premier League last season. Indeed, a Youth pass will be less than last season’s gate prices and we will be introducing a new ‘kids for a quid’ promotion for both gate entry and season passes."

The dates when fans can buy their season passes have also been announced:

Friday May 13

Current season pass holders including 20/20 club members will be contacted to confirm if they want to renew. This will be done by email or phone as appropriate. At this point season pass holders can only confirm purchase of passes they currently hold, either individually or in their group, although they can purchase further passes at other stages of the release.

Friday May 20

Owner members and away travel club members will be able to purchase season passes from our ticket partner website. At this point it will be ‘one season pass per member’ but members can make group purchases on a single transaction, as long as all are members. Purchases will be checked against our member lists. A link to the pass sales website will be emailed to everyone on the membership lists.

Wednesday May 25