Scarborough Athletic announce majority of first-team squad on retained list for 2025-26 season
With the current mood of uncertainty among Boro fans due to the pitch problems at Scarborough Sports Village announced by the club and North Yorkshire Council last month it is positive news to see 13 first-team stars commit to the club, who are actively pursuing the possibility of a groundshare with Bridlington Town.
Boss Jono Greening has retained the following for the 2025-26 season: skipper Will Thornton, left-back Alex Brown, midfielder Alex Purver, attacking star Luca Colville, keeper Ryan Whitley, striker Richie Bennett, midfield ace Lewis Maloney who has just returned from injury, defender Kieran Weledji, last season’s top scorer Dom Tear, attacking midfielder Alex Wiles, forward Stephen Walker, veteran defender Michael Duckworth and flying winger Harry Green.
This news followed the announcement of 21-year-old attacker Rio Allan as the club’s first addition of the summer.
Rio said: “I’ve only ever heard good things about the club – the environment, the people. As soon as the opportunity came up, I couldn’t say no. James Cadman told me loads about Scarborough and said I’d fit in well.”
Describing his playing style, he added: “I’m a direct attacking player – I like to take people on, score goals and create chances. I love the pressure in front of goal. One-on-ones, penalties – I enjoy those moments.”