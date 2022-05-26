Jono Greening's Boro will head to the 1st Cloud Arena to tackle Kevin Phillips' Shields on Saturday July 23, 3pm kick-off.
This is the fifth friendly lined up as Athletic prepare for the National League North season, which will kick off on Saturday August 6.
Pre-season friendlies:
Tuesday July 5, Goole AFC v Scarborough Athletic, 7.45pm kick-off, Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup.
Saturday July 9, Bridlington Town v Scarborough Athletic, 3pm kick-off.
Saturday July 16, Scarborough Athletic v Stockton Town, 3pm kick-off.
Saturday July 23, South Shields v Scarborough Athletic, 3pm kick-of
Saturday July 30, Scarborough Athletic v Marske United, 3pm kick-off.