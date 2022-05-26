Scarborough Athletic announce pre-season friendly at South Shields

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed another pre-season friendly, the latest addition being a trip to South Shields.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 10:18 am
Skipper Michael Coulson in action for Scarborough Athletic against South Shields last season
Jono Greening's Boro will head to the 1st Cloud Arena to tackle Kevin Phillips' Shields on Saturday July 23, 3pm kick-off.

This is the fifth friendly lined up as Athletic prepare for the National League North season, which will kick off on Saturday August 6.

Pre-season friendlies:

Tuesday July 5, Goole AFC v Scarborough Athletic, 7.45pm kick-off, Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup.

Saturday July 9, Bridlington Town v Scarborough Athletic, 3pm kick-off.

Saturday July 16, Scarborough Athletic v Stockton Town, 3pm kick-off.

Saturday July 23, South Shields v Scarborough Athletic, 3pm kick-of

Saturday July 30, Scarborough Athletic v Marske United, 3pm kick-off.

