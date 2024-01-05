Scarborough Athletic announce signing of new midfielder
Scarborough Athletic Football Club have announced the signing of exciting midfielder Dom McHale following his release from Brackley Town.
The former Manchester City and Barnsley midfielder, 27, who was with Gloucester City last season, scored ten goals during 2022/23, scoring an average of one goal every two games as he helped Gloucester to the play-offs, which ensured Boro missed out on the final day of last season.
Boro supporters will remember his sensational solo goal last season at the Flamingo Land Stadium, when Gloucester City beat The Seadogs 3-0 at home.
Dom's other previous clubs include Darlington, South Shields, FC United of Manchester, AFC Telford United and Hyde United.