Scarborough Athletic battle back for 1-1 draw in friendly at Stockton Town

Boro news.

Jono Greening’s side almost went ahead in the third minute, when the impressive Alex Brown sent over a cross from the left, and Luca Colville’s shot was cleared off the line by Kevin Haynes, writes.

But it was the hosts who opened the scoring on 19 minutes with a fabulous goal, when Tom Coulthard hoisted a ball forward and their trialist strikers’ first touch was excellent, before he fired in off the underside of the crossbar.

Both teams passed the ball around, and there were chances at both ends, with Boro’s experienced trialist centre-back blocking a goal-bound effort from former Dunston striker Michael Fowler, while for Boro, Harry Green had a shot superbly tipped over by Stockton keeper Callum Roberts, a long-range strike from Frank Mulhern crashed against the bar with the keeper beaten, and Kieran Weledji and Will Thornton both headed narrowly wide as Boro ended the first half on top.

Several changes were made by both managers at the interval, and though there were fewer chances, it was still a decent game for the good sized crowd.

The impressive Luca Colville was closed down before he could get his shot in, before Boro drew level on 72 minutes, and again it was a terrific goal.

Will Thornton played out from the back towards the trialist midfielder, who dinked a pass into the path of the trialist striker, who chested down and volleyed inside the near post, to add to the two goals he scored against Selby in midweek.

There were no further goals, but manager Greening was delighted with the run out against a good Stockton side, and again, all the new faces played their part in a strong, committed team performance.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Trialist A, Purver, Mulhern Green, Brown, Colville. Subs - Bancroft, Jackson, Tear, Charles, Trialist B, Trialist C, Trialist D.

GOALS - STOCKTON - Trialist 19; BORO - Trialist 72.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Will Thornton.