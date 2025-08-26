Some of the 110 Boro fans who made the long trip to Merthyr Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

A brilliant second-half performance saw Boro overturn an interval deficit, to record a hugely impressive 3-1 win at Merthyr Town on a glorious sunny Bank Holiday Monday afternoon in South Wales.

The hosts shaded a first half that was punctuated by three drinks breaks due to the hot temperature, as the ice cream van in the ground did a roaring trade all game.

Boro then turned on the style after the break, scoring three times to secure their first away win of the season.

Merthyr were on top for much of the opening period but the Boro back-line of Alex Brown, Michael Duckworth in his first start of the season and centre-back pair Will Thornton and Jake Hull defended superbly.

Ste Walker was on target again in the 3-1 win in Wales on Monday. Photo by Zach Forster

Thornton cut out Tom Handley’s through-ball to the pacy Lewis Twamley, Hull blocked a shot from Keiran Evans, Harry Green got back to block an Aneurin Livermore strike, and Ryan Whitley raced out to kick clear when Ricardo Rees burst forward.

Boro’s first attack saw Luca Colville’s ball across the area stabbed wide by Richie Bennett, then Colville headed to Dom Tear in the box, but Jack Evans intercepted.

Merthyr opened the scoring when Rees raced onto a pinpoint pass forward from Twamley, and clinically slotted past Whitley.

The Boro keeper then held a shot from Keiran Evans, Duckworth blocked a Morgan Lewis strike, and Twamley dinked a shot wide.

Boro could have levelled before the break, the superb Brown hoisted a pass towards Harry Green, who skipped into the area and appeared to be barged in the back, but penalty appeals were turned down, then Bennett burst forward, but home keeper Jamie Cogman dived to save his low shot.

Boro completely bossed the second half, with Alex Purver and Alex Wiles controlling midfield, and all four subs who came on making key contributions as Boro played some terrific passing football.

A Tear shot was deflected wide by Handley, then Wiles, Purver and Brown combined to set up a chance for Green, who fired wide.

The hard-working Wiles also shot wide, but the equaliser arrived when Purver passed to Brown on the left, and his low cross to the near post was diverted past the keeper by newly-introduced sub Ste Walker.

Three minutes later Boro were ahead, as Duckworth’s ball into the box was headed back by Hull to Wiles, who lashed home from the edge of the area.

Twamley shot wide, then fired into the chest of Whitley and Lewis and Lee Lucas both blazed wide as Merthyr tried to fight back, but Boro were soon back in control with some lovely passing moves.

A Colville strike was blocked by Lewis, Rio Allan shot wide and Weledji fed Walker, whose shot was beaten away by Cogman.

They went 3-1 up when a long throw from Brown on the left dropped to Allan, who drilled home through a crowded goalmouth.

Late on, Weledji made an unbelievable goal-line clearance to keep out a fierce strike from Rees, with Lewis Maloney throwing his body in the way to block Rees’ follow-up shot.

MERTHYR - Cogman, Ryan-Phillips, Handley(c) (Churchley 80), Livermore (Lucas 66), Jarvis (Williams 71), John (Sambu 80), Rees, J.Evans, K.Evans (Smalley 66), Lewis, Twamley, unused subs - Smerdon, Harris.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth (Weledji 71), Brown, Hull, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (Maloney 76), Tear, Bennett (Walker 55), Wiles, Colville (Allan 71), unused subs - Romero, Gibson-Booth.

REFEREE - Jacob Viera.

MERTHYR GOAL - Ricardo Rees 34; BORO GOALS - Stephen Walker 58, Alex Wiles 61, Rio Allan 84.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - MERTHYR 12 (4 on target) BORO 10 (5 on target).

CORNERS - MERTHYR 4 BORO 4.

OFFSIDES - MERTHYR 3 BORO 1.

YELLOW CARDS - Luca Colville, Jake Hull (Boro).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Wiles.

ATTENDANCE - 1,822 (110 away).