Boro's Luca Colville netted the leveller and was man of the match against REdcar

Boss Jono Greening fielded a strong side, and Boro were on top for much of the first half, without ever really testing home keeper Matt Bateman, writes Steve Adamson.

A James Cadman cross into the box was headed clear, Cam Wilson set up Brad Plant whose shot was blocked, Dylan Cogill headed over from a long throw into the area by Ash Jackson, playing his 50th game for the club, and Plant went past two defenders before firing wide.

Redcar then enjoyed their best spell of the game, as skipper Michael Woodhouse blazed a shot over, and Owen Clarkson fired wide following a cross from Woodhouse, before they took the lead on 32 minutes as Isaac Walker raced into a through-ball and chipped over oncoming Boro keeper Ryan Whitley, to register his 21st goal of the season.

Luca Colville dribbled past three defenders before being tackled by the impressive Woodhouse, and shortly before the interval Jackson sent a low cross into the area, but Jake Day's shot was blocked.

Ryan Watson and Michael Coulson joined the fray for the second half, but the first chance fell to Redcar, when Connor Smith raced down the left flank, but was halted by a superb tackle from Cadman.

At the other end, Cadman laid off to Colville, who shot narrowly past the right-hand post, but the equaliser arrived on 58 minutes when Wilson had a shot blocked, and Colville drilled home the rebound from the edge of the area.

A Watson free-kick was headed over by Coulson, and Redcar centre-back Jack Proctor twice headed Watson crosses clear, before Boro went in front with a contender for 'goal of the season' on 68 minutes.

A long throw from Jackson was headed away by Max McGuckin, but the ball dropped to Cadman, who unleashed a thunderous 25-yard strike towards the top right corner, that the keeper got a hand to, but was beaten by the sheer power of the strike.

Wilson, who had an excellent game, went on a mazy run, but his ball into the box was hacked clear by Proctor, then Kieran Weledji glanced a header wide from a Watson corner.

Redcar's Moroccan midfielder Kamal Ait El Haj blazed a shot wide after being set up by Walker, before Boro went 3-1 up on 81 minutes when Watson burst down the right and passed into the goalmouth, where Day stuck out his foot to guide the ball into the bottom left corner.

Late on, Day fired wide for Boro and El Haj struck a shot over the Boro bar, and in the final minute, a Jackson cross was headed clear by Proctor.

A good workout for Boro, and a 15th game without defeat against a decent Redcar side who were never outclassed.

Colville was majestic on the ball, and Cadman also had a terrific game, while it was good to see skipper Coulson get 45 minutes under his belt.

BORO: Whitley, Cadman, Jackson, Heslop, Weledji, Cogill, Hutton (Coulson 46), Plant (Watson 46), Day, Colville (Glynn 77), Wilson

MAN OF THE MATCH: Luca Colville