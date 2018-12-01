Scarborough Athletic beaten at Basford

Scarborough Athletic fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat on the road at Basford United.

Boro fell behind after 14 minutes, Greg Tempest sliding past Tommy Taylor after escaping the attentions of the visiting defence.

The Basford lead was doubled when United's top-scorer Nathan Watson started a move before getting on the end of the final ball and curling past Taylor.

Boro were given hope heading into the break, Michael Coulson showing great composure and finishing neatly after being slid through on the Basford goal.

The away side huffed and puffed after the break in search of a way back into proceedings, boss Steve Kittrick throwing on Jamie Forrester and Declan Bacon before also introducing Luke Lofts late on to try and engineer a crucial equaliser.

It wasn't to be for Athletic though, as the hosts hit them on the counter-attack and Watson applied the finishing touch for 3-1.

There was late drama as former Boro man Dom Roma was shown a straight red card after a late lunge on a Boro man, but the damage had already been done and Basford walked away with the spoils.