Scarborough Athletic boss Jonathan Greening urges team to learn from FA Cup mistakes after loss at Curzon Ashton

Kieran Weledji's second-half goal made it 2-2 for Boro and earned them extra-time in the FA Cup replay at Curzon Ashton PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY

Boro crashed out of the cup despite playing some superb football and being on top for long spells, but the hosts snatched a late extra-time winner to go through to the next round, writes Steve Adamson & Charlie Hopper.

Greening said: “We need to be better. The last seven games we have now conceded two goals every game, we need to cut out the silly mistakes.

"A mistake cost us with three minutes to go. In all three games against them 20 minutes of poor play has cost us, for the other 70 we’ve battered them. The reaction from the players proves they care, as they put a really good shift in."

Boro’s cause was not helped as skipper Michael Coulson was forced to head home due to illness on the way to the match.

A disastrous start saw Boro concede two poor goals in the opening 12 minutes.

Tom Peers dispossessed Will Thornton, and directed his shot into the bottom right corner, then a Will Hayhurst corner to the far post was headed home by an unmarked Connor Hampson. Peers and Craig Mahon also fired wide early on, but Boro pulled a goal back midway through the first half.

Joe Cracknell made a terrific save and the ball was cleared to Dan Bramall, who raced down the right and cut into the Curzon area.

A scramble developed, and Hassan Ayari headed past the keeper.

Soon after, Kieran Glynn struck the right-hand post, then Ash Jackson and Lewis Maloney both fired wide as Boro took control.

Peers volleyed wide for Curzon, before Maloney's 20-yard strike and Bailey Gooda's follow up shot were both saved.

Boro were on top in the second half, Bramall’s shot was deflected wide, Bramall and Colville had strikes blocked, and Jackson blazed over.

The visitors equalised on 73 minutes when a cross from Jackson was fired home by Kieran Weledji.

Cracknell pulled off a superb save, Gooda cleared a Hall shot off the goal-line, while Maloney had two shots blocked.

Boro's best chance in extra-time saw the impressive Glynn have a shot deflected wide, but with penalties looming Curzon snatched a late winner when a cross looped over Cracknell, came back off the bar and Peers slammed home to end Boro's cup hopes.

Scarborough Athletic will be hoping to bounce back at home to Kettering Town on Saturday, 3pm ko.

CURZON ASHTON- Renshaw, Mahon (Hobson 106), Matthews, Poscha, Hampson, Barton, Diamio, (Walker 64),Hall (Richards 77), Peers, Hayhurst (Waring 77), Hancock

BORO- Cracknell Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Ayari (Watson 66), Glynn, Colville, Tear (Heslop 72), Bramall (Burton 101)

REFEREE- Stuart Morland

GOALS- CURZON ASHTON- Tom Peers 6, 117, Connor Hampson 12

BORO- Hassan Ayari 21, Kieran Weledji 73

YELLOW CARDS- CURZON ASHTON- Tom Peers, Craig Mahon

BORO- Lewis Maloney, Ryan Watson, Will Thornton, Simon Heslop