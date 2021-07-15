Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening delighted by trophy-winning display on home debut

TROPHY WIN: Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull, left, and his Brid Town counterpart Pete Smurthwaite, look on while Wendy Danby presents Boro midfielder Ryan Watson with the Dave Holland Trophy after the hosts earned a 3-1 win on Tuesday evening

Greening said: “I was very happy with the way all the lads played against Brid Town, the only slight negative was letting the late goal in.

“It was great to get Michael Coulson back from his achilles injury, and he made a big difference, linking up well with Nathan Cartman, and also leading by example in his role as skipper.

“Nathan took his chances very well, he was one of the first lads to commit to the club when I came in and he’s worked so hard in six weeks of training so it was brilliant to see him get two goals.

“Strikers always like to get off the mark as soon as possible in pre-season, and he looked very sharp.”

Greening was also impressed with the younger lads pushing for places in the squad for next season, including the likes of Charlie Jebson-King, Nick Hutton, Lewis Gibson and Sam Barker.

He added: “The young lads all played really well, most of them have been training with us from the start, apart from Sam Barker, 21, but despite coming in without training with us he did well after replacing Michael Coulson at half-time.

“After the first game, the 1-1 draw with Garforth Town at Tadcaster Albion, where we were clearly a bit rusty, we have done a lot more work with the defence and they did very well on Tuesday."

The former Manchester United man was also boosted by his first game in charge at the Flamingoland Stadium.

He said: “As a Scarborough lad it was great to be in charge for the first time at the Flamingoland Stadium, it was good to see the fans back.

“Hopefully we can get an even bigger crowd in for Saturday’s game with Pontefract.”

The game against Ponte kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.