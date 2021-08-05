Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening looking forward to Bradford challenge

Josh Barrett

The former Manchester United midfielder admitted it would be a tough game against the Vanarama National League North side, but was also looking forward to the atmosphere of a Friday night match under the lights.

He said: "It will definitely be a tough match but that is exactly what we need before the NPL Premier Division season opener at Basford United a week on Saturday. We need to be tested and this match will give us that.

"I always liked night matches as a player as the games under the lights made for a brilliant atmosphere, and I think the fans like the buzz that comes from these games."

Boro have a couple of slight injury concerns ahead of Friday's game, with Lewis Turner and Josh Barrett having left the field during Saturday's 4-2 home win against Cleethorpes with knocks.

Greening added: "Lewis and Josh will be assessed by the physio during Thursday's training session. They only seem to be slight injuries but if there are any concerns we will not risk them in the friendly.

"We are so close to the season starting and they have both done well since we came back to training earlier in the summer so we do not want to lose them for a few weeks for the sake of a pre-season game. But the upside of this is that this will be a chance for a couple of other lads in the squad to stake a claim for a starting spot at Basford United."

The Scarborough manager is also tracking several targets as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the season kicking off.

He said: "We are still trying to get players, and hopefully we should have at least one more signed this week."

Greening was also impressed with the way his side performed against Cleethorpes last weekend, especially their first-half performance.

The boss added: "We made the ideal start scoring in the first couple of minutes and we did well from there on for the whole first half, and also started the second half well when we got out fourth after about five minutes.