Boro in action at home earlier this season. Photo by Richard Ponter

​Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is confident the town will not lose its football club after a traumatic week – he is just not yet sure how

The fan-run club is assessing its options after learning they may not have a pitch to play on next season, seven days before work on relaying it for 2025-26 had been due to start, writes Stuart Rayner.

Scarborough were told last summer their synthetic 3G pitch was "borderline" for National League standards, and a new surface would be needed in 12 months.

Work had been due to start on Tuesday April 22, following their final home game of the season, against Darlington.

Boro boss Jono Greening.

"We learnt on April 14 we needed more work than expected and might miss the first few home games of next season.

"Then, 24 hours later we were told they didn't know when it was going to start."

Collapsed drains beneath the pitch require wholesale excavation which could stretch the process to 44 weeks and cost £3m.

But Bull has been heartened by the response, drawing their second-biggest home crowd of the season – 2,115 – for Monday’s dead rubber against Darlington.

"I get the sense the town and local businesses are behind us,” he said. “Alison Hume, our MP, came to the Darlington game and was really pleased to see what we're doing not just on matchdays but in the community.

"The National League are very supportive but need to know what's happening before the league's constituted at the beginning of June.

"If we all stick together we will find a solution.

"Whatever happens, in some shape or form we will continue to have a football club, I just don't know what route we're going to take.

"We've had offers of support, we're just working through them to find out what route we want to go down."