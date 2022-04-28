Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull eyes new crowd record ahead of NPL play-off final v Warrington Town

The Boro record crowd enjoy the play-off semi-final win Photos by Richard Ponter

The Seadogs now play host to Warrington Town in the NPL Premier Division play-off final on Monday, 3pm kick-off, with the record set to be broken again at the 2,800 capacity Flamingo Land Stadium.

A stunning second-half strike from left-back Ashley Jackson and a clever backheel by Luca Colville six minutes from time fired Boro to victory, continuing from the superb league form which saw them lose only twice in 2022.

The Seadogs, who were only formed in 2007, are now just one win away from bagging a spot in National League North.

Bull said: “It was a brilliant atmosphere on Tuesday night and it was great to see the town come out and support us in such big numbers.

“It shows that the town really wants to see a successful club, to go up in attendance by a thousand in a few days from the Radcliffe game is a great achievement.

“I hope that these extra fans will be impressed with how we played and come again on Monday afternoon, it looks very likely that we could break the record again for the play-off final against Warrington.

“It is looking like we will need to be all-ticket after seeing the demand for the semi-final and we are aiming to give priority for season ticket holders and owners for these tickets.

“I am so happy for the players and management staff as they are a fantastic group of human beings.

“A lot of fans were calling for us to make changes when things were not going well by November but we had full faith in the manager and players and this patient approach has certainly paid off!

“This is now our 15th season as a club, and we started out as not much more than a pub team and now we are just one win away from being in the National League North against some top teams.”

Boro are facing a busy first week of May as they tackle Guisborough Town in the NRCFA Senior Cup final at York City FC on Wednesday night, meaning two cup finals in the space of just three days.

Bull added: “Jono has been saying for some time we were playing each game like a cup final, and we now literally have only two cup finals left to play in the space of just three days.

“The first half was very close on Tuesday night, hardly surprising after the clubs drew 0-0 in both league meetings.

“But I think in the second half our players realised they had the superior fitness and we took the upper hand.

“Ash’s goal was like a rocket and Luca was very clever with his backheeled effort.

“Luca’s a cracking player, and is now the top-scorer this season, but the goals are spread across the squad as we do not rely on just one striker.”

Bull admitted that the players, directors and fans listened to the final moments of South Shields v Warrington on the radio in the clubhouse after the final whistle on Tuesday.