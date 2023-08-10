News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull urges fans to get stadium bouncing for opener against Banbury

​Chairman Trevor Bull is hoping the fans will flock to Boro’s home opener against Banbury United this Saturday, 3pm kick-off, and get The Flamingo Land Stadium bouncing.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Boro will be hoping to celebrate more goals with their fans in the National League North home opener against Banbury United this weekend. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTERBoro will be hoping to celebrate more goals with their fans in the National League North home opener against Banbury United this weekend. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER
Boro will be hoping to celebrate more goals with their fans in the National League North home opener against Banbury United this weekend. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

Scarborough Athletic may have lost their first National League North match 1-0 at Peterborough Sports last weekend, but a commanding second-half performance showed promising signs for the campaign ahead.

Bull said: “There has been a huge amount of interest from the town in the club this summer, we’ve recently broken our season pass record which shows more and more new fans are becoming interested in the football club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The excitement is building ahead of the opening home game and it would be great if we can get a big crowd down here on Saturday and get the ground bouncing. It would be excellent to show the new players how a full Flamingo Land Stadium can help the team, as the support really gives the players an extra boost.

Seadogs fans celebrate.Seadogs fans celebrate.
Seadogs fans celebrate.
Most Popular

"Having the whole of the Adverset stand back available for the home supporters will also help add to the atmosphere.”

All matches for the new season will be segregated. The whole Adverset stand will be for use of home supporters, the club has no plans to restrict access to Section G.

Boro fans are being encouraged to purchase their tickets for home matches online via the club’s website, starting with Saturday’s Banbury clash, to help ease the flow of fans into the ground on a matchday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Improvements to the Swimming Pool end of the ground for away fans have been delayed slightly, they will not be ready until October.

Bull added: “The planned improvements to the away end at the ground unfortunately will not be ready.

"This was due to the change of the specification of the concrete base which involved consulting construction engineers, due to this additional process the club subsequently lost their build slot with Stadium Solutions.

"The groundworks on the away end have been completed. Currently the planned build date for the two stands will be during October and should take one week to complete.”

The temporary fencing will be removed on Friday as Boro open that area for away fans.

Related topics:Scarborough AthleticTrevor BullBoroBanbury UnitedBanburyNational League NorthPeterborough Sports