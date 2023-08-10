Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull urges fans to get stadium bouncing for opener against Banbury

Boro will be hoping to celebrate more goals with their fans in the National League North home opener against Banbury United this weekend. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

Scarborough Athletic may have lost their first National League North match 1-0 at Peterborough Sports last weekend, but a commanding second-half performance showed promising signs for the campaign ahead.

Bull said: “There has been a huge amount of interest from the town in the club this summer, we’ve recently broken our season pass record which shows more and more new fans are becoming interested in the football club.

"The excitement is building ahead of the opening home game and it would be great if we can get a big crowd down here on Saturday and get the ground bouncing. It would be excellent to show the new players how a full Flamingo Land Stadium can help the team, as the support really gives the players an extra boost.

Seadogs fans celebrate.

"Having the whole of the Adverset stand back available for the home supporters will also help add to the atmosphere.”

All matches for the new season will be segregated. The whole Adverset stand will be for use of home supporters, the club has no plans to restrict access to Section G.

Boro fans are being encouraged to purchase their tickets for home matches online via the club’s website, starting with Saturday’s Banbury clash, to help ease the flow of fans into the ground on a matchday.

Improvements to the Swimming Pool end of the ground for away fans have been delayed slightly, they will not be ready until October.

Bull added: “The planned improvements to the away end at the ground unfortunately will not be ready.

"This was due to the change of the specification of the concrete base which involved consulting construction engineers, due to this additional process the club subsequently lost their build slot with Stadium Solutions.

"The groundworks on the away end have been completed. Currently the planned build date for the two stands will be during October and should take one week to complete.”