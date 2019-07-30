Scarborough Athletic claim 3-0 win at Eccleshill United

Scarborough Athletic claimed a 3-0 win at Eccleshill United on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Will Annan, Kian Spence and Flynn McNaughton.

Boro, who had former Scunthorpe and Lincoln City striker Jonny Margetts starting up front for them, created the early chances with Michael Coulson and McNaughton testing the Eccleshill goalkeeper.

United's Moise Krema had a free-kick tipped over the bar by Boro gloveman Tommy Taylor in the 28th minute, but 10 minutes later McNaughton broke the deadlock, taking the ball around the home keeper.

Six minutes into the second half Annan cut inside from the left and curled a shot into the top corner from 25 yards out to double the visitors' lead.

Teenager Kian Spence notched his goal 12 minutes from time, pouncing to make it 3-0 after a through-ball to James Walshaw was spilled by the Eccleshill custodian.

Boro return to pre-season action this Saturday when they entertain a Leeds United XI at the Flamingo Land Stadium, 2.30pm kick-off.