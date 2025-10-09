Scarborough Athletic Club ladies impress at Kielder Marathon.

Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Kielder Marathon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Often described as Britain’s most beautiful marathon, this takes place around Europe’s largest man-made lake, Kielder Water in Northumberland, over a mostly off-road course.

The club members ran in groups of two. Catherine Moran and Caroline Metcalf finished in 5 hours 24 minutes and were the 31st and 32nd Over-50s. Julie Webb ran with Ruth Frank and clocked 5 hours 52 minutes with Julie finishing 10th Over-60 and Ruth 40th Over-50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron and Melanie Padgham competed in the Hastings Half-Marathon.

Aaron finished in 157th overall of 2,253 in a PB 1.33.56.

He was followed by his mother Melanie Padgham with 2.18.25 and 10th Over-60.

Simon Neal competed in the Sheffield 10K Road Race and finished in 45.48 and was 32nd Over-55.

Suzanne Villiers ran parkruns on consecutive days in Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was an extra parkrun that countries can stage to commemorate significant historical events. This was in the Berlin district of Mauerweg, and was held on Unity Day to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Suzanne joined thousands of runners from many nations, and finished with a friend in 20th O60 in 35.30.

The following day she took part in a regular weekly parkrun in the Hesenheide district, in a much faster time of 30.38 and 13th O60.

Twenty SAC members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough Parkrun.

First finisher for the club was Jack Hopper who was 19th overall of 191, Nikola Carr Walls led the club’s females with first Female overall of 78.